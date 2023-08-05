Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson gets DROPPED by Jose Ramirez

As if this season for the Chicago White Sox wasn’t going bad enough! It’s been a brutal 2023 season for the Chi Sox as they sit 25, yes 25 games under .500 as we enter the month of August. A total rebuild could be in order very soon, as they traded some of their core earlier in the week.

Tonight, during a matchup against their AL Central rival Cleveland Guardians, a massive brawl was induced by Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez. Ramirez flat out embarrassed Anderson, just see for yourself.

JOSE RAMIREZ JUST GOT THE KNOCKDOWN ON TIM ANDERSON pic.twitter.com/YnLjp9OmAu — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 6, 2023

My goodness. That’s a brutal way to start your weekend. What a punch by Ramirez as he seemingly dropped Tim Anderson. He’ll likely be the target of many memes on social media as the weekend continues on.

Good thing football is right around the corner!

