Report: Chicago White Sox star drops troubling quote about team’s lack of leadership

Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. dropped a damning indictment Tuesday about the overall leadership in the team’s clubhouse.

It’s anarchy folks.

Questions about the White Sox leadership have been a constant theme in Chicago since the front office fired manager Rick Renteria and hired Tony La Russa to lead one of the more young and exciting rosters in the MLB ahead of the 2021 season. La Russa lasted two seasons before the White Sox went a new direction and hired manager Pedro Grifol before this season started.

The White Sox have been a disaster this season. And Honestly, the body language hasn’t looked good since the spring.

The White Sox are currently 42-72 overall this season. They’re 14.5 games back to the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins. The team had a mini-fire sale before the trade deadline, but the front office intends to make the team a contender in 2024.

Yes, owner Jerry Reisendorf wants to run another loser back beside the Chicago Bulls next year.

Luis Robert Jr. drops an insane quote about the Chicago White Sox

The White Sox front office leadership looks apathetic, and the players feel a trickle-down effect of lackluster indifference in the clubhouse. According to Vinnie Duber with CGHO, Robert said he doesn’t view himself as a leader. He’s not even sure the White Sox have one:

“I don’t see myself as a leader. I try to do my job and do the things we should all push to do and maybe be an example for others. But I don’t see myself as a leader,” Robert said. Robert said he did not know if the White Sox had a leader.

Luis Robert Jr.: “I don’t see myself as a leader. I try to do my job and be on the field and do the things that we should all push to do and maybe be an example for others. But I don’t see myself as a leader.” Asked if there are any leaders on this team, he said, “I don’t know.” — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 15, 2023

It’s certainly a problem if the best player on your team, who should be the key building block for the team, doesn’t see himself as a leader. It’s worse when Robert can’t point to a leader in the clubhouse.

But honestly, if you watch them play, Robert’s statement is par for the course for these White Sox.

