Chicago Bulls fans react to latest major James Harden news

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bulls James Harden
Photo courtesy of Elsa/Getty Images

We all knew James Harden wanted out of Philadelphia. Still, his latest screed against the 76ers management had Chicago Bulls fans talking about a potential trade this offseason to the Windy City.

Harden has wanted to be traded from the 76ers since early this summer. The Los Angeles Clippers were his preferred destination. Harden’s name has also been linked to the Bulls.

James Harden4.jpg

Per Steve Gardner with USA Today, Harden’s deteriorating relationship with the 76ers front office, specifically president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, escalated this weekend. Harden called Morey a “liar”:

Speaking at an Adidas press event in China over the weekend, Harden blasted Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who reportedly has shut down trade talks involving the 10-time All-Star in hopes of having him return to the team.

When asked about the situation, former league MVP didn’t mince words: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Harden is putting the 76ers front office in a bind. The 76ers will likely have to trade Harden. And Harden’s antics aren’t making NBA teams want to overpay in a trade. The 33-year-old star wants to play for his third team since 2021.

89b2cc90 f730 11ec b3fe 03e4c8401399
Could James Harden join the Chicago Bulls?

Chicago Bulls fans react to James Harden’s comments

The Bulls are a potential destination for Harden. Many Bulls fans have strong opinions about whether or not the team should try and trade for Harden. Here are the best takes on Bulls fans debating a potential blockbuster trade with the 76ers.

