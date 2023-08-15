Chicago Bulls fans react to latest major James Harden news

We all knew James Harden wanted out of Philadelphia. Still, his latest screed against the 76ers management had Chicago Bulls fans talking about a potential trade this offseason to the Windy City.

Harden has wanted to be traded from the 76ers since early this summer. The Los Angeles Clippers were his preferred destination. Harden’s name has also been linked to the Bulls.

Per Steve Gardner with USA Today, Harden’s deteriorating relationship with the 76ers front office, specifically president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, escalated this weekend. Harden called Morey a “liar”:

Speaking at an Adidas press event in China over the weekend, Harden blasted Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who reportedly has shut down trade talks involving the 10-time All-Star in hopes of having him return to the team. When asked about the situation, former league MVP didn’t mince words: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Harden is putting the 76ers front office in a bind. The 76ers will likely have to trade Harden. And Harden’s antics aren’t making NBA teams want to overpay in a trade. The 33-year-old star wants to play for his third team since 2021.

Chicago Bulls fans react to James Harden’s comments

The Bulls are a potential destination for Harden. Many Bulls fans have strong opinions about whether or not the team should try and trade for Harden. Here are the best takes on Bulls fans debating a potential blockbuster trade with the 76ers.

Does James Harden make the Chicago Bulls a title contender? The answer to that question? NO. I’m good on that. — Buzz (@BuzzOnTap) August 14, 2023

The hilarious part about all of this is I'm not a LaVine fan, but I hate James Harden waaaay more and I would never want them to trade for him. But objectively, James Harden is a former MVP that's still producing & saying the Bulls wouldn't even look at it?! Crazy talk. — Brandon Pence (@thebullscharge) August 14, 2023

I’m telling you guys, James Harden for DeMar DeRozan makes TOO much sense for both sides pic.twitter.com/3ryRim23Z3 — ChicagoBullsCentral (@BullsCentraI) August 14, 2023

james harden you are a chicago bull — sad bulls fan (@unhappybullsfan) August 14, 2023

Why do many Bulls fans want to trade for James Harden at this point in his career? I don't get it… — The Sports Page Blog (@sportspageblg) August 14, 2023

Good morning #BullsNation If reckless emotion was the EVP of Chicago Bulls Basketball Operations, this would be the #Bulls ‘23-‘24 starting lineup: C: Rudy Gobert

F: Ben Simmons

F: Tobias Harris

G: James Harden

G: Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/OlCQfukVaB — Morris Bankston (@mobanks10) August 15, 2023

Bulls fan base would destroy james harden. He's not built for chicago — Coach K 🏀 (@Hollywood_TR3) August 14, 2023

James Harden, you are a Chicago Bull — christan (no i), ß (@Snacks4Tweets) August 14, 2023

