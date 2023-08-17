WATCH: Christopher Morel Blasts Walk-Off To Beat White Sox 4-3

The Chicago Cubs were down 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning with two runners on, Christopher Morel did the rest.

The Chicago Cubs were down 3-1 to the Chicago White Sox in the bottom of the ninth inning in another episode of the Crosstown Classic. This one did not disappoint.

Christopher Morel stepped to the plate with two runners on with no outs against relief pitcher Gregory Santos. Morel fell behind in the count 1-2 to Santos when Morel blasted a shot to right-centerfield that just cleared the ivy. Wrigley Field exploded in celebration while Morel sprinted around the bases in exhilaration and excitement.

Mike Clevinger pitched a gem for the White Sox, throwing seven scoreless innings and allowing only three hits to the Cubs. Nick Madrigal hit a solo shot in the eighth inning to brings the Cubs within two runs of the White Sox 3-1 before Christopher Morel smashed a walk-off moonshot in the ninth.

The Cubs were in danger of losing a second game in a row to the lowly White Sox with the Northsiders in a competitive playoff race in the NL Central division. The team seems to be operating on all cylinders and catching the breaks when needed. The Kansas City Royals will roll into Chicago tomorrow to begin a three-game series against the Cubs.

