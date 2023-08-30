Trending
Chicago Bears poach former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end off waivers

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
The Chicago Bears followed up their questionable release of a promising defensive end by adding another pass rusher with a solid showing in the preseason.

The Chicago Bears sign Khalid Kareem off waivers

According to Tim Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Bears signed former Cincinnati Bengals fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem.

Fans around Chicagoland might remember the name. Kareem was a standout defender for Notre Dame. Kareem played for the Indianapolis Colts last season. He has appeared in 27 games in the NFL but has started in just one.

Kareem recorded 29 total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble during his first three seasons in the NFL. He showed some statistical improvement in the preseason. Kareem recorded three sacks, eight stops, and 11 total tackles in the preseason.

Kareem was graded in the mid-70s by Pro Football Focus for his run defense and for his overall defensive performance this month.

