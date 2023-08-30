Chicago Bears poach former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end off waivers

The Chicago Bears followed up their questionable release of a promising defensive end by adding another pass rusher with a solid showing in the preseason.

The Chicago Bears sign Khalid Kareem off waivers

According to Tim Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Bears signed former Cincinnati Bengals fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem.

And now here's the first waiver claim: The #Bears have claimed DE Khalid Kareem off waivers from the #Colts, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

Fans around Chicagoland might remember the name. Kareem was a standout defender for Notre Dame. Kareem played for the Indianapolis Colts last season. He has appeared in 27 games in the NFL but has started in just one.

Kareem recorded 29 total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble during his first three seasons in the NFL. He showed some statistical improvement in the preseason. Kareem recorded three sacks, eight stops, and 11 total tackles in the preseason.

Kareem was graded in the mid-70s by Pro Football Focus for his run defense and for his overall defensive performance this month.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE