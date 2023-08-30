BREAKING: Chicago Bears make surprising pass rushing cut Wednesday

The Chicago Bears released a fan-favorite defensive end Wednesday who survived the first 53-man roster cut Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears cut Terrell Lewis

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Bears released defensive end Terrell Lewis. The move will allow the Bears to add another player via waiver claims later Wednesday.

The #Bears, who own the top spot in the waiver priority order, already appear to be making room for claims: They've waived DE Terrell Lewis, per source. All waiver claims from the past several days of cuts are due by noon ET today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

The move is a surprise after reports of Lewis playing well against Bears starters in training camp and having a solid performance in the preseason. Lewis recorded three sacks and had five total pressures in 62 snaps against the pass in preseason. Pro Football Focus gave him a 65.3 overall grade in the preseason.

Cutting Lewis is a reasonably questionable decision by the coaching staff and front office at this point. The Bears need pass rushers, and Lewis seemed to be doing well in training camp. Rasheem Green, who the Bears signed in free agency in March, had a horrific showing in the preseason.

Waiving Lewis instead of cutting Green will be something Bears fans might question if Lewis gets claimed by another team.

