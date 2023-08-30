Former Rams DB Quindell Johnson heading to Chicago Bears via the waiver wire

The Chicago Bears were very busy yesterday, as they trimmed their roster down to just 53 players as the cut deadline hit. There were some shocks, some disappointments, and some heartbreak along the way. However, nothing too shocking happened.

Today is a big day for teams, as all the players who were eligible for the waiver wire officially become claimable, and it seems Ryan Poles is wasting no time. He went out and claimed rookie UDFA Quindell Johnson from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chicago Bears have claimed former Los Angeles Rams Safety Quindell Johnson off waivers, per @RapSheet. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 30, 2023

Johnson was projected by many to sneak onto the Rams roster as a special team’s asset, or just safety depth, but he was ultimately cut yesterday. The former Memphis alum racked up 320 tackles over his four-year collegiate career, and even added 10 interceptions and four forced fumbles.

He may just end up being a special team’s piece here in Chicago, but his ball-hawking ability and good instincts could put him in a position to see some defensive snaps. You have to think they have some sort of plan with him if they put in a claim this early. In his last preseason game as a Ram, Johnson had a team-leading 8 tackles, and even added a sack.

He even prevented a touchdown in the Rams preseason finale as well, with a beautiful pass deflection in the endzone.

Quindell Johnson in Preseason pic.twitter.com/hy4eY8UWUt — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 30, 2023

The Chicago Bears have first priority to all waiver candidates, so expect more to come.

