Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren says there is “still several issues” with Arlington Park

There’s been rumors about this project potentially having some issues and obstacles to get around, but the idea for a new stadium for the Chicago Bears may have just become even more difficult. Solider Field is on its last legs and something will need to be figured out sooner or later.

Even just back in June, the Chicago Bears threatened to leave Arlington Heights for Naperville because of everything going on. It’s been anything but a smooth process thus far.

Today on the Peter King podcast, Bears president Kevin Warren spoke about this ongoing issue, and what could happen going forward.

Chicago Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren told @peter_king that having a dome stadium is what's best for business. Warren said there are still several issues with the Arlington Park location and is hopeful to make a decision on a stadium within the next 12 months. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 15, 2023

Who knows what Warren means by “several issues” but it doesn’t sound great. It looks like a dome could actually be what’s best for business. Most fans are on board, but some think it doesn’t benefit the Bears as much and takes away from the ‘home field advantage’.

It’ll be an interesting development to keep our eye on.

