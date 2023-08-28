It seems Pete Alonso will be on the move this off-season.

Just a few weeks after it was rumored that the Cubs were in on All-Star Mets first baseman at the deadline, it seems New York won’t stop shipping him come the off-season.

Pete Alonso is expected to be traded this upcoming offseason, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/zupAtIjEt7 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 28, 2023

With a free agent market looking to be light on bats outside of Shohei and Bellinger, it seems the Mets are looking to maximize the value of their slugging first baseman by making him available. This isn’t too surprising to see the Mets looking to unload him as they have been pushing back their competitive window after dealing with Scherzer and Verlander this deadline and looking more toward the future.

Pete Alonso, a free agent after the ‘24 season, would add some much-needed thump in the middle of the Cubs lineup as he is already nearing 200 homers in just over four seasons of games. With Bellinger’s future up in the air, Mervis having a shaky first MLB stint, and no other long-term options in-house, Pete Alonso would undoubtedly solve their 1st base issue.

Of course he wouldn’t come cheap in prospect capital, but the Cubs have been building a deep farm for moments exactly like this. With the rest of the team rounding into form, trading for Alonso could truly put the league on notice that the Cubs are here, and here to stay.

