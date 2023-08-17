The Chicago Bears will be looking to improve after a rough 2022-23 campaign, is a playoff push in range?

The 2022-23 season was a rough one for the Chicago Bears, as they finished with the worst record in the NFL, winning just 3 games and losing a franchise record 14 times. The offensive line was awful, and the defense was worse, as it was just an all-around cluster of negative sentiments. Justin Fields looking like a young Mike Vick (running wise) was one of the only positives for the team.

However, we all know the one benefit of being the worst team in the league: Securing the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. Instead of keeping the pick, GM Ryan Poles traded it to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver DJ Moore, which is already paying dividends after a strong camp and impressive first preseason game.

Good news though, the Chicago Bears have the seventh easiest schedule in the league by percentage. This hopefully will bode well for the team, as they look to compete for a playoff spot this upcoming season. After a strong showing in their first preseason game this weekend, things seem to be looking up.

This is obviously well before any cuts or potential injuries, so this is all subjective to them staying healthy all season. With that being said, let’s dive right into our predictions.

Week 1: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

This game will be hyped up around the league, with plenty of storylines. The Chicago Bears go into this Week 1 matchup with an 8-game losing streak to the Pack, which they’ll be looking to snap. This time, instead of Aaron Rodgers leading them, Jordan Love will be the starting QB for Green Bay. Something Bears fans are probably happy about,

I think this fanbase is ready to be happy about something. Solider Field should be rocking during this rivalry matchup, and Eberflus should have this team ready to go. The streak gets snapped.

Prediction – WIN

Week 2: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bears travel to Florida to take on the Baker Mayfield led (maybe?) Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their first road trip. This one was a bit hard for me to predict, because Tampa is just such a question mark. Injuries, an aging roster, and no true number one QB.

This is a game against a rebuilding team, that Chicago should win. I believe the secondary is one of the strongest parts of this team, as they should keep Mike Evans and Chris Godwin under wraps. If they can stop the run and score some points, this should be another win for the Bears, moving them to 2-0.

Prediction – WIN

Week 3: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs

Whew, do we have some storylines here. Patrick Mahomes vs Justin Fields. Matt Nagy returns against his former team for the first time. We already know how potent the Kansas City offense is, but if Chicago can live up to its potential on that side of the ball, we could be in for a shootout.

However, I think the Chiefs will be too much for the Bears when they visit Arrowhead. Mahomes carves up just about any defense that he goes up against, and I’m not willing to bet against him here. First loss comes during Week 3.

Prediction – LOSS

Week 4: Chicago Bears vs Denver Broncos

This will be an interesting one to follow, as the Bears face their second AFC West opponent in a row. Sean Payton now leads the reign in Denver and will look to help the Broncos bounce back after an awful first year with QB Russell Wilson. This will be a tough game for Chicago, and they’ll need to have a good gameplan ready.

If this game was in Denver, I’d be predicting a loss all the way. With it being in Chicago, I believe it stays close, but Denver pulls out a win due to Payton out coaching the Bears.

Prediction – LOSS

Week 5: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

A rematch of last year’s primetime game, the Chicago Bears travel to the nation’s capital to face the Commanders and their new starting quarterback Sam Howell. I’m intrigued to see if the Commanders offense improves under Howell, and if it gives this Washington team a chance to make a playoff push.

Last year, the Bears lost in a nasty 12-7 game that was hard to watch if you’re a fan of any sort of offense. I don’t foresee this being another low scoring game, but I do think Chicago has a tough time on the road again, causing another loss on Thursday night,

Prediction – LOSS

Week 6: Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings

After a five-week hiatus, the Bears will face an NFC North foe in the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have a bit of a new look team as well, as they lost Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Erik Kendricks, and a few more starters. The way to stop this team will be keying in on superstar WR Justin Jefferson, but that’s been the case for a few years now.

I believe after some extended rest due to them playing on Thursday night the week before, the Chicago Bears will take care of business at home against the Vikes. They’ll need the offense to be on point in this one, though.

Prediction – WIN

Week 7: Chicago Bears vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Vegas Raiders also have some new blood on their roster, including a new starting QB for the first time in almost ten years, and it’s veteran Jimmy Garoppolo manning the ship. He’ll pair up with a familiar foe, Davante Adams, as they look to take down the Bears. Two weeks in a row facing top-tier wideouts will test this defense.

I’m still not sold on whatever they’re doing in Vegas with this football team.

With the Jacobs contract fiasco, combined with a new quarterback, I think they’ll still be in an adjustment period during this game. Chicago comes out on top here if Jaylon Johnson and the secondary can shut down Adams. Back-to-back wins here.

Prediction – WIN

Week 8: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

This will be a tough matchup for Chicago, heading into SoFi Stadium to face off against Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. This is one of the games I’m sure fans will be looking forward to, as it has shootout potential.

Justin Herbert has healthy weapons at his disposal this season, and with an improved team all-around, the Chargers could be a real threat in the AFC, even after their collapse in the Wild Card round. I think Herbert and company take care of business here at home.

Prediction – LOSS

Week 9: Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

It seems like the Bears will be facing a lot of teams with new quarterbacks. Next on the list is the New Orleans Saints, who also have a new man behind center, Derek Carr. The NFC South is arguably the worst division in football at the moment, and luckily the Bears get the pleasure of facing off against them this year.

That being said, the Saints offense is still loaded with weapons. Alvin Kamara will be back from suspension, Chris Olave could blossom into a star, and Michael Thomas is likely looking at a revenge season. I have New Orleans taking this one at home in a rough environment.

Prediction – LOSS

Week 10: Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers

The Bears find themselves in another Thursday Night Football scenario, this time going up against the Carolina Panthers at home. Speaking of revenge games, DJ Moore will be facing off against his former team this week, and I think he’s going to explode.

The Panthers got their franchise QB Bryce Young in the blockbuster trade with the Bears, and he’ll likely be looking for something to prove as well. However, I have Chicago winning this game by hopefully getting some pressure on the young QB.

Chicago also owns the rights to Carolina’s first round pick in 2024 from that trade, so you know that’ll be on the mind when this game comes up. Hopefully they can help their own cause and move to 5-5 on the season.

Prediction – WIN

Week 11: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

For the first time in a long time, it seems like the Detroit Lions are the team to beat in the NFC North. Jared Goff and the Lions incredible offensive line have lots of weapons to use this year, and their defense has improved over the off-season as well. This one won’t be an easy one.

On the road, I do have the Lions taking the first of two matchups this season. It won’t be as bad as last year’s performance, but I don’t think this Bears defense has what it takes to stay with this potent attack.

Prediction – LOSS

Week 12: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

This will be the second and final matchup between the Vikes and Bears, this one coming on Monday Night Football, right after Thanksgiving. A win here, (according to my predictions), would mark the first time since 2019 that Chicago has swept Minnesota.

I believe they do so here. On the road it will be tough, but I think the Bears will have Kirk Cousins number this season and force him to make some mistakes down the stretch. If Justin Fields can get this offense going early, this will be a win, and they’ll move to 6-6 before the bye week.

Prediction – WIN

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

Three NFC North games in a row will absolutely take a toll on the bodies of the players. Rivalry games are always more physical, but it’s good that the Chicago Bears will be coming off their bye week going into this game.

Like I mentioned earlier, the Lions just have a boatload of weapons offensively that can and will spell problems for teams all year. This will be a tall task, but I do believe the Bears come away with a victory at home in this one. Jared Goff has never been good in the cold.

The later we get into the season, the harder it is to predict these things, but I don’t see the Bears getting swept.

Prediction – WIN

Week 15: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland at this time of the year will be freezing, but the Bears are used to that at this point. This will be the first full season for Deshuan Watson as the QB of the Cleveland Browns, as he’ll try and navigate them through a brutally tough AFC North.

In order for the Chicago Bears to win this game, they’ll need to stop Myles Garrett and that vicious pass rush and try to contain Nick Chubb. I think this will be a rough environment for the Bears, and therefore they’ll end up losing in Justin Fields’ return to Ohio.

Prediction – LOSS

Week 16: Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are predicted to be a very, very bad team this year. They’ll be without their starting QB Kyler Murray for a good portion of the beginning of the season, and the rest of the team around him is still nothing to write home about.

This will be a Christmas Eve game in Chicago, and Soldier Field will surely be rocking, especially if the Bears are in the playoff hunt. I think this is a game they win with ease, but who knows where the Bears will be at this point in the season. If they have any plans on the playoffs, this is a must-win.

Prediction – WIN

Week 17: Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons come to town for the Bears final home game, and under center will likely be second year man out of Cincinatti, Desmond Ridder. Behind him will be rookie Bijan Robinson, who’s likely to be starting at this point as well. If not, the Falcons have a plethora of starter-worthy backs at their disposal.

Hopefully Robinson is tired and hitting the notorious ‘rookie wall’ come week 17, because this Bears run defense will have a tall task ahead of them if not. However, I think Chicago’s offense will be a handful for Atlanta, and they’ll pick up their ninth win of the season. This would place them right in the hunt for a wildcard spot, or possible a division title.

Prediction – WIN

Week 18: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Imagine if the Chicago Bears SWEPT the Green Bay Packers. Playoffs or not, some fans would be okay with just that. That’s how important this game may be, regardless of playoff implications.

I do, however, think this game will have playoff implications. Both teams are projected to be around the same record based off of what I’ve seen. Winning in Lambeau is always a tall task, especially at the end of the year and in the frozen wasteland.

Alas, I don’t project a win for the Bears here, as they’ll lose their final game of the season. Finishing with a 9-8 record and legit shot at making the playoffs, which is almost unheard of after having the worst record in the season prior.

Prediction – LOSS

Final record for the Chicago Bears: 9-8

In conclusion, I think I speak for many when I say this would be a vast improvement. GM Ryan Poles has done his part, as he’s put Justin Fields in a great position to succeed. He’s also added to a bad, bad defense with multiple big-name signings in the off-season, as well as a pretty successful NFL Draft.

All things told, the talent on this roster is in a much better place than it was last year.

Again, this is all subjective to injuries and other factors that could derail a season. Hopefully, for the sake of the fanbase, I’m not too far off on my predictions.

