Chicago Bears rookie Roschon Johnson gets first team reps during Monday’s practice

If you watched the Chicago Bears get a victory over the Tennessee Titans this weekend, you saw a bulldozer of a running back in Roschon Johnson. I’m not sure fans were ready to witness how much of a beast Johnson could be in the league one day, but he had some crazy footage from his first NFL game.

The run defense may not be where it needs to be yet, but this rushing attack on offense could surprise some people in the regular season. With the combination of Khalil Herbert and Johnson, they could form a two-headed monster in the backfield. Herbert looked great this weekend as well, exploding for a long touchdown, that should’ve been called back due to penalty.

Every touch #Bears RB Roschon Johnson got in his preseason debut. pic.twitter.com/2KMuenVd8k — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) August 13, 2023

The coaching staff obviously had the same opinions as the fans, as Roschon Johnson received some first team reps in practice on Monday. Courtney Cronin tweeted about some quotes the staff had for Johnson, and his running style contributing to him getting some first team action.

"he’s gotten in there, we really love the style. We’re just gonna keep letting that thing compete out where it belongs, and we’ll see where it goes." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 14, 2023

Do you think Roschon Johnson will be the starting running back at some point this season?

