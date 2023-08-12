Khalil Herbert makes it known who is RB1, explodes for 56 yard touchdown

Again! This Chicago Bears offense looks legit, extremely legit. Justin Fields has thrown for two long touchdowns already, one to newly traded for wide out DJ Moore, and now one to his lead running back Khalil Herbert. What a start.

Check out how Fields escapes a breaking pocket and finds a leaking out Khalil Herbert for his second long touchdown pass of the day. This is truly a great start for these Bears.

KHALIL HERBERT HOUSE CALL 🔥

pic.twitter.com/Sl2a08DBjy — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 12, 2023

There’s been questions about who will lead these Bears in the run game, as many have projected it will be Khalil Herbert. After this incredible run after the catch, he’s off to a fast start in 2023. Fields will only benefit from another weapon like Herbert, who is just incredibly underrated.

Shortly after this, it looked as if Eberflus pulled the plug on Fields for the day. A great start to preseason for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

