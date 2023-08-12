The Justin Fields to DJ Moore connection looks as real as ever after long touchdown

Wow. After all the talk during training camp about these two connecting, they make it look easy on their first pass and catch of the season. Chicago Bears fans all across the globe have been waiting for a connection just like this.

The two just paired up for a 62-yard touchdown, as DJ Moore took a short pass all the way to the house after the Bears gave up a touchdown on the previous drive. The new addition for the Chicago Bears offense is already making huge plays. Check it out.

JUSTIN FIELDS TO DJ MOORE FOR THE TOUCHDOWN! 1 + 2 = 6 #DaBears pic.twitter.com/990o3kwQDQ — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) August 12, 2023

Justin Fields was listed a player to watch in my article earlier this week, and he did not disappoint. I’ll admit, I was excited to see his progression, but didn’t think he’d pull off a long touchdown like this, this early on. What a way to start the preseason for the offense.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE