Chicago Bears reporter Lou Canellis falls for a fake tweet on live TV

In this day in age, you need to be very careful when reading tweets from ‘reporters’ on social media. Many people get fooled by fake accounts and fake tweets everyday, even some big name anchors have fallen victim to the current trolling trend.

The latest to fall for this was Fox 32 Chicago’s Lou Canellis, who fell for a fake tweet about Randy Moss calling Chicago Bears rookie Tyler Scott “the best young receiver to enter the NFL in 15 years”. Here’s the clip that’s currently trending.

Now look, we all believe Tyler Scott can be a good player in the NFL, and maybe a star one day. But no one, especially Randy Moss, was saying things of this nature about the former Cincinnati Bearcat. You’d think as a big name TV anchor, you’d fact check a quote like this from a Hall of Fame wide out!

This organization values Scott a ton, and that’s obvious. Their loaded WR room did however get a bit smaller yesterday, after the waived another rookie wide out. The depth at that position is no longer an issue for the Chicago Bears.

