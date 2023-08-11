Chicago Bears to waive rookie WR Aron Cruickshank after OL pickup

The Chicago Bears needed to address the dissipating offensive line issue, as it seems a few are still banged up after a rough few weeks of training camp. They did just that a few moments ago, when they picked up a former Detroit Lion lineman off the waivers.

However, in order to do so they had to release a player of their own, and the victim happened to be rookie wide out Aron Cruickshank. Cruickshank may have a chance to make the practice squad after preseason, but it seems unlikely. Cruickshank turned heads earlier in camp with an insane one-handed catch that was made during practice.

Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Aron Cruickshank with an impressive one-handed catch during today’s practice. (Video via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/S65OKV7xWI — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 26, 2023

Offensive line was clearly prioritized over anything in this move, as the Chicago Bears already have quite a loaded wide out room. There’s plenty of weapons for Justin Fields to utilize heading into this season, as they kick off preseason tomorrow against the Titans.

