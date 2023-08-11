Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles addresses offensive lineman depth, makes waiver claim

The Chicago Bears have had a tough time keeping their current offensive line healthy and on the practice field thus far in training camp. Many fans are stumped as to why guys keep going down, but I think that’s just part of camp and getting back into the swing of things.

Newly signed guard Nate Davis has missed lots of practice, but the coaching staff gave us an encouraging update on him yesterday. Today, the Bears have made yet another move in free agency, claiming former Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg off waivers.

The Chicago Bears have claimed former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Logan Stenberg off waivers. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 11, 2023

Stenberg, 26, appeared in 16 games last season for the Lions. He started four of them as well, and projects to be a depth piece that the Chicago Bears desperately need at the moment. He was released yesterday by the Lions in a string of moves.

This will make a lot of fans pretty happy going into the weekend.

