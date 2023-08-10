Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy gives update on guard Nate Davis

The Chicago Bears coaching staff have had to answer quite a few questions regarding injury over the past few weeks of training camp. This happens all the time for every team, but if you’re a fan like many others are, it’s always worrying when any injury happens.

Just yesterday, head coach Matt Eberflus gave an encouraging update about newly signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who’s missed most of camp. Today, his offensive coordinator Luke Getsy also had an update on guard Nate Davis, who’s also missed a lot of practice so far.

"We are hopeful to get Nate (Davis) back soon." — Luke Getsy said — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 10, 2023

‘Hopeful’ doesn’t necessarily sound that encouraging, but it’s better than the latter. It’s the same ‘beat around the bush’ answer they’ve been giving for weeks now. The Chicago Bears fanbase is getting understandably flustered with each report about Davis, but hopefully they can relax knowing we’re still so early into the process.

