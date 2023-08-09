Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus sheds light on looming injury situations

The Chicago Bears will play in their first preseason game this weekend, with some starters playing, some resting, and some on the injury report. This early into the season, it’s hard to gauge how serious these injuries are. Just today another one of the Bears offensive lineman went down, as that’s been a common trend these past few weeks.

Thankfully, this report about starting LB Tremaine Edmunds and edge rusher DeMarcus Walker seems a lot more hopeful. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addressed the media regarding the two, who have both missed some time during camp. Brad Biggs reported this earlier.

Matt Eberflus said "no concern" Tremaine Edmunds or DeMarcus Walker will miss Week 1. Both have missed extended time in camp. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 9, 2023

“No concern” is absolutely the words this fanbase wants to hear regarding these past few injury reports. Never a welcome sign when players seem to be going down every day. However, that’s football, and camp is always unpredictable.

