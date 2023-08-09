Another Chicago Bears offensive lineman goes down, adding to the list

The Chicago Bears have had their fair share of injuries to open up training camp. Luckily, to this point none of them seem too serious, which is a great sign. However, we truly won’t know the extent until games start getting played.

One group of the team amongst others, the offensive line, has struggled staying on the practice field early on in camp. It seems as if every practice one of them is going down, or not participating.

The most recent is Alex Leatherwood, the former first round pick from Alabama. He was projected to be a depth piece for the Bears.

OL Alex Leatherwood was taken to the locker room late in the practice with an athletic trainer and did not return. WRs Chase Claypool & Equanimeous St. Brown started practice but did not finish. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 9, 2023

After Chase Claypool went down with a hamstring injury earlier today, this adds to the woes that have plagued the Chicago Bears in camp thus far. Hopefully neither injury is serious enough where they miss considerable time.

GM Ryan Poles must be keeping an eye on the health of his lineman. This could be a problem as the season progresses. If Justin Fields isn’t protected, the offense will absolutely sputter.

