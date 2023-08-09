Justin Fields will play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Titans at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears kick off the preseason against the Tennessee Titans, and several starters are expected to be present. The game will be played on Saturday, August 12, with a kickoff time of 1 p.m. ET.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Titans at Soldier Field, head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

Justin Fields will play in Saturday's game, Matt Eberflus says. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 9, 2023

Justin Fields played 18 snaps in last year’s preseason opener, accounting for 27 percent of the Bears’ plays. The Bears went three-and-out on their opening drive, punted after one first down on their second possession, then got three first downs before punting on their third drive. Fields finished the game 4-for-7 for 48 yards, was sacked twice, and ran once for 10 yards.

With Fields scheduled to play in Saturday’s opening, we should expect to see his new WR1 DJ Moore for the first time. We’ve heard about their relationship throughout the summer and now training camp, and Saturday will be our first chance to see them in action.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE