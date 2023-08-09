Trending
BREAKING: Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool injured at practice; grabs hamstring (Report)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool was accused of not being motivated enough. Photo courtesy of NBC Sports

Per multiple reports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool sustained an injury at practice. The Bears wide receiver missed much of OTAs with a soft tissue injury. It’s possible he may have re-aggravated the injury Wednesday.

Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool grabbed at his hamstring

According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO, Claypool was seen grabbing at his hamstring.

According to Sean Hammond with Bears Insider, Claypool did not return to the 11-on-11 period. He had his helmet off. However, he was heard yelling at the defensive secondary.

Hopefully, the injury to Claypool is not serious. He’s the third wide receiver on the depth chart.

The Bears placed Claypool on the PUP list before training camp. He cleared a physical and was cleared to practice when training camp started.

It’s not clear if the hamstring Claypool was favoring Wednesday was on the same side as the soft tissue injury he battled with this spring.

