BREAKING: Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool injured at practice; grabs hamstring (Report)

Per multiple reports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool sustained an injury at practice. The Bears wide receiver missed much of OTAs with a soft tissue injury. It’s possible he may have re-aggravated the injury Wednesday.

Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool grabbed at his hamstring

According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO, Claypool was seen grabbing at his hamstring.

Chase Claypool was just running a route against Jaylon Jones and pulled up on his route and started grabbing at his Hamstring. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 9, 2023

According to Sean Hammond with Bears Insider, Claypool did not return to the 11-on-11 period. He had his helmet off. However, he was heard yelling at the defensive secondary.

Claypool is standing on the offensive sideline without a helmet. He has not gone in during 11-on-11. He was still yelling at Tyrique Stevenson in between plays. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 9, 2023

Hopefully, the injury to Claypool is not serious. He’s the third wide receiver on the depth chart.

The Bears placed Claypool on the PUP list before training camp. He cleared a physical and was cleared to practice when training camp started.

It’s not clear if the hamstring Claypool was favoring Wednesday was on the same side as the soft tissue injury he battled with this spring.

