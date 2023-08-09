BREAKING: Chicago Bears announce roster move at wide receiver

The Chicago Bears announced an important roster move at wide receiver Wednesday afternoon. The Bears have recently seen a few pass catchers deal with injuries. The team will finally have an additional body on the practice field soon.

The Bears have placed two tight ends on injured reserve in the past week. Chase Claypool went to the sideline during Wednesday’s practice after favoring his hamstring.

The Chicago Bears remove Dante Pettis from the NFI list

According to a statement by the Bears, one player who has missed all of the team’s practices at training camp, Dante Pettis, has been removed from the NFI list. He should be on the practice field soon.

#Bears roster move:

We have removed WR Dante Pettis from the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 9, 2023

We’ll see how Pettis can do on this year’s wide receiver roster. The Bears signed him to a one-year deal in January after having an okay season in 2022. But the Bears’ wide receiver has improved from last season.

Pettis is listed as a third-string wide receiver for the Bears.

