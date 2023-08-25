Chicago Bears WR Dante Pettis is heading to IR

The Chicago Bears have had a rough few weeks with injury to their offense, in particularly their offensive line. They did, however, receive good news today from Tremaine Edmunds, as he’s on track to play week one after missing most of training camp. There’s clearly been ups and downs.

Today the offense did take another hit, as wide receiver Dante Pettis was placed on injured reserve. WR Joe Reed was also waived in a series of roster moves.

Bears placed WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve and waived/injured WR Joe Reed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2023

Pettis was on the cutting block though, so this isn’t as big of a blow as it may seem. He’s been pretty underwhelming in his tenure here in Chicago for the Bears, but he’s a decent punt return option. I’d expect more moves in the coming days with cut day getting closer and closer.

This almost certainly punches Velus Jones Jr’s ticket to the 53-man roster. The second-year receiver has had a decent camp and is looking to build off a rough rookie season.

