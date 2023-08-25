Sources: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has called Kansas City Chiefs about All-Pro DT Chris Jones

Tomorow, the Chicago Bears will play in their final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

It’s been a whirlwind during camp, as the injuries have piled up and positional competitions have become more competitive by the day. Roster cuts need to happen by August 29th, so it’s expected to see lot’s of roster moves in the coming days as Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles try and decide who should make the 53-man roster.

Apparently, that’s not the only thing on Poles’ mind, as it was reported today that he’s showed legitimate interest in trading for All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can listen to the full podcast, here, as Carmen DeFalco of ESPN radio breaks down the whole situation. It’s not a direct quote from DeFalco, but as you can see, they discussed it because it’s “out there” from reliable sources.

Jones has been a force for the Chiefs since he was drafted in 2016. Since then, he’s racked up 65 sacks, 65 tackles for loss, and 12 forced fumbles. Along with that, Jones has an impressive resume of accolades, such as being a two-time Super Bowl Champion, four-time Pro-Bowler, and was a first-team All-Pro last season.

Should the Chicago Bears make a legitimate push for Chris Jones?

Chris Jones one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL at the moment and is currently in a contract dispute with Kansas City, making him potentially available for trade. He’s been holding out of Chiefs camp since it started, causing a bit of drama.

On the field, he plays the 3-tech style DT, which would in theory be perfect for a Matt Eberflus defense. After a draft where they selected multiple guys who could fit that role, who are on cheaper rookie deals as opposed to what Jones will want, the trade may not make a ton of sense.

That being said, Jones is a spectacular player that is worth a lot of money. But the Chicago Bears might be a year or so away from actually contending in the NFC, so this trade in my opinion would make sense only if the compensation isn’t too back breaking. No high picks, no young players. If Poles can pull off a trade like that, I’m on board.

