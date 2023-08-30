Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles addresses Trevis Gipson and Darnell Mooney trade rumors

Aside from the craziness going on with waiver wire signing’s, some outlandish cuts, and just a bunch of roster movement as a whole; The Chicago Bears have had to deal with some wild trade rumors. On Monday, Pro Football Focus reported that Darnell Mooney may be in trade talks with his extension coming up.

A few days before that, Trevis Gipson was also in the news, as it was reported that he was seeking a trade to another team that fit his scheme better. Both, however, seemed to be false, as Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media today regarding the situations. You can watch the clip below.

Ryan Poles addresses the Darnell Mooney trade rumors. He also clears up the Trevis Gipson trade request reports. Both were not true. pic.twitter.com/3GtIJ64Yr5 — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 30, 2023

Poles said he “Never thought about trading Mooney,” and the reports apparently, “cracked him up.”

Well, so much for that. It seemed unlikely when the report first dropped, but at the same time, it’s not that far out of left field. Mooney is set to become a free agent after this season, and even though the Chicago Bears have plenty of cap, wide receivers are a dime a dozen these days. If he can’t stay healthy and produce in 2023, I’m not sure they will resign him.

As for Gipson, he was released even following the trade rumors. Clearly there was no interest with or without the rumors, as he’ll look to find a new home in the next few days. A better scheme will help him progress, but he wasn’t a fit in Chicago.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE