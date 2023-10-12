Could Frank Clark bolster the Chicago Bears pass rush?

Veteran pass-rusher Frank Clark’s time with the Bronco’s is already over, according to sources.

Due to injuries, Clark has only appeared in 2 games for Denver which is looking to trade or release the 30-year-old.

The Bears need help on the defensive line. The defense has struggled to pressure and get to opposing QBs through 5 weeks.

Yannick Ngakoue leads the Bears in sacks with 2 total. A veteran like Frank Clark could really help bolster the D-line. Clark requires attention from every offensive line. His presence would help give the other D-linemen opportunities to make plays.

A newly restructured contract could make Frank Clark a more attractive trade target.

Clark agreed to a restructured deal Wednesday, giving back $1.686 million in guaranteed salary.

Clark has been a game wrecker in his NFL career when healthy

Clark, 30, appeared in 58 regular-season games in four seasons with the Chiefs, where he played defensive end and totaled 23.5 sacks. He often had his most productive games in the postseason. Clark played in 12 playoff games for the Chiefs and had 10.5 sacks. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times in his four seasons with Kansas City.

