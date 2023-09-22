Andrew Billings highest graded bears player this 2023 season

Veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings is making statements with the Chicago Bears after previously playing for Cincinnati, Cleveland, Miami, Kansas City, and Las Vegas. He has appeared in 67 career games, making 51 starts. 120 tackles (67 solo), 4.5 sacks, and 15 quarterback hits in his career.

According to PPF “Andrew Billings: highest graded Bears player this season. Billings has played in two games with the Chicago Bears and his stats are currently:

TOT SOLO AST SACK FF FR YDS INT YDS AVG TD LNG PD STF STFYDS KB 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 1 3 0

Andrew Billings: highest graded Bears player this season – 87.0 (minimum 25 snaps played) 🐻 pic.twitter.com/JZ6Qvd1twd — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) September 22, 2023

Week 1 vs the Packers: The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, extending their losing run to 11 games. Despite the setback, some Bears defensive players performed admirably. Andrew Billings achieved an 88.1 total grade.

Week 2 against the Buccaneers: Billings shined once again despite minimal pass rush opportunities. Billings led the club in pass rush win rate and pressures despite only 10 real pass rush reps, providing the defense with much-needed interior presence. Billings’ performance was exceptional because he won all of his double-team reps. Billings was able to bully his way into the backfield even as the Buccaneers sent extra help his way. Andrew Billings grade was 76.7.

Week 3: The Chicago Bears will visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE