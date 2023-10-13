Chicago Bears Insider says the team is ‘gauging interest’ on the trade market regarding Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson

It’s been a pretty rough start to the 2023-24 season for the Chicago Bears, and that’s saying it lightly.

What was once considered to be a season in which the Bears may be able to compete for a playoff spot, has now turned into the same story as last year, as the team heads into Week 6 with a 1-4 record. Chicago did secure their first win of the season last week in D.C. as D.J. Moore and company took down the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

The Chicago Bears traded Chase Claypool a week ago, giving up on the former second round pick after just half a season. The fanbase was happy to see him go, and it seems as if Justin Fields has played better since Claypool’s removal from the team, throwing 8 touchdowns and getting a win. Sometimes addition by subtraction works, and in this case it definitely has.

Speaking of moving on from players, the Bears seem to be interested in moving on from a few veteran defensive backs as the season progresses. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin joined The Chicago Bears Podcast on YouTube to discuss the matter, as she confirmed the team is gauging interest in the two DB’s with this quote.

“What about Jaylon Johnson? What about Eddie Jackson? Seven years into this right now, and his contract is pretty expensive. Those are guys, those two that I just mentioned, that I know are being floated and mentioned to teams right now, to garner interest. Too see what the appetite is for veteran defensive backs. “

Who would be interested in the Chicago Bears defensive back duo?

When you think about potential suitors for Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson, a lot of teams come to mind. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a problem at cornerback and could trade for Johnson to pair up with the young Joey Porter Jr. outside. However, after Poles got fleeced in the Claypool deal last year, he may not pick that phone call up if he gets one.

Jackson on the other hand could garner interest from some teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who need safety help. If the New York Giants eventually become competitive after their rough start, they could also check in with Poles and see what it would take. The Eagles also pop up in what seems like every trade conversation, so I wouldn’t put it past them either.

Trade Eddie Jackson to the Eagles. You don't need him, Bears. https://t.co/NN95TXkR8Z — Matt Michaels (@MattyMike0718) October 4, 2023

Johnson is appealing due to his expiring contract and young age, as he’s a perfect outside corner for most defenses. Jackson becomes interesting because he is older, as he’ll turn 30 in December. He’s still on an expensive contract, but his veteran experience and leadership could help a younger defense turn the corner.

The possibility of any player getting moved remain pretty high at this point, especially if the Chicago Bears continue to lose games.

