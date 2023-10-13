Breaking: Chicago Bears to get CB Kyler Gordon back from IR for Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings

The Chicago Bears head into Week 6 with a 1-4 record, as they look to win their second game of the season and second game in a row against the Minnesota Vikings. They’ll need all hands-on deck to beat their division rival, as no game has gone that smooth for the Bears all season.

The Vikes will be without Justin Jefferson, which will make matters a bit easier, and it seems that the Bears will also get a key piece of their team back. Corner Kyler Gordon looks like he’ll make his return to the defense after his stint on the IR, as he’s practiced all week and is on track to play this Sunday.

This comes after it was reported that the Bears could move Jaylon Johnson or Eddie Jackson via the trade market if the team continues to struggle. It’s no surprise, as Johnson is on an expiring contract and Jackson is aging and on a pretty big deal himself. It wouldn’t surprise me to see either of them get moved.

Gordon returning to the Chicago Bears will help their very poor pass defense, as it’s been hammered by injuries and poor play during the beginning of this season. This was a group that many, including myself thought the Bears would thrive in this year, but the opposite has taken place. It didn’t help that Alan Williams was mysteriously relieved of his duties (yes, I know he ‘resigned’) and head coach Matt Eberflus has had zero control of the locker room. Two things that are a recipe for disaster.

Hopefully the addition of Kyler Gordon will spark this defense to a divisional victory.

