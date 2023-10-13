Breaking: Chicago Bears place Khalil Herbert and Equanimeous St. Brown on IR, both will miss next 4 weeks

You know the popular saying, ‘you win some and you lose some’? It applies to a lot of situations in life.

Well, for the Chicago Bears, I’m not sure it does. This franchise has been through a lot over the course of the past 20 seasons, as the fanbase has had very little to be excited about. This year hasn’t been any different, as the Bears are 1-4 and sitting right at the bottom of the NFL for the second year in a row.

Today, it was announced that the Chicago Bears placed starting running back Khalil Herbert, and depth WR Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve. The earliest the two can return is November 9th, when they face off against another cellar dweller, the Carolina Panthers. This season has been riddled with injuries for the Chicago Bears, as this just adds to the laundry list they’ve had thus far.

#Bears place RB Khalil Herbert (right ankle) & WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) on injured reserve. One of those slots on the 53-man roster was filled as QB Nathan Peterman was signed from the PS. Earliest Herbert & St. Brown can return is for the Nov 9 game vs Panthers. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 13, 2023

The good news is Kyler Gordon appears to be returning this weekend after his stint on the injured reserve, as that will surely help the pass defense that has been so depleted over the course of these first 5 weeks. Other than that, it’s been a rough day of news for the Bears. Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson have also popped up on trade rumors.

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Vikings this weekend and look to win their second game of the season, and second game in a row.

