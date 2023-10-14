The Bears have a favorable matchup vs. the Vikings on Sunday, can Justin Fields exploit it?

Justin Fields and the Bears will look to build off of their week 5 win this Sunday vs Minnesota.

Minnesota will be without superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Leaving rookie Jordan Addison as the Vikings #1 wideout.

The Bears have also seen a good amount of injuries pile up, especially at running back. The Bears will only have two RBs available on Sunday.

But the outlook for the Bears is bright, Justin Fields has a good matchup with a porous Vikings secondary that could tip the scale in the Bears’ favor.

The Vikings’ aggressive game plan

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has been an aggressive play-caller. The Vikings’ defense blitzes on 56.2% of defensive plays. That is by far the most of any NFL team through five games this season.

When blitzing more than half of defensive plays you would expect more production than to be tied at rank 19 in the league with 13 sacks.

The aggressive Minnesota play-calling doesn’t seem to be too effective. A blitz not resulting in a sack is typically grounds for a big offensive play. Fields mobility will be a great asset to use against the frequent Vikings blitz.

Stats show Fields is very effective against the blitz

Justin Fields’ passer rating this season is better when blitzed (100.2) vs not (93.0). Fields has been a better passer when under pressure vs not pressured.

DJ Moore could find himself one on one with suspect Vikings pass defense more often than not on Sunday.

And if Moore gets double teamed it will allow other pass catchers like Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet and Tyler Scott with more opportunities to make big plays.

Minnesota is ranked 22nd at stopping the pass and only four teams have given up more touchdown passes than the nine they’ve allowed.

Below are some of the key takeaways from the advanced team stats sheet for Bears vs. Vikings week 6.

How Vikings & #Bears stack up ➡️ #Bears pass rush/D weakest link ➡️ Biggest key? Pressuring Kirk & secondary defending ➡️ Even without Jetta, Kirk pre-programmed to pass 66% & generally well no matter pressure ➡️ JF1 will see many blitzes from Brian Flores’ D ➡️ Good news?… https://t.co/TdvGbH0VXL — Kirsten Tanis (@kct2020) October 13, 2023

Fields has been solid vs. Minnesota so far

Justin Fields has had some success against the Vikings. Granted, it has been a limited sample size. Fields has a passer rating of 104.4 with 493 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2 games against the Vikings in his career.

