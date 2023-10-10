Justin Fields has been extremely effective on 20+ yard passes

Bears third-year quarterback Justin Fields has shown major improvement as a passer in his last two games.

The Ohio State product may just be having his breakout year and stats are starting to show that.

Justin Fields on 20+ yard throws: 🚀 96.3 passing grade

🚀 13 completions (1st)

🚀 6 TDs (1st)

🚀 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/ECxpEmv4Mh — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2023

Fields leading the NFL in what are often called “chunk” or “explosive” plays, plays that go for 20 or more yards, both in completions and touchdowns.

This is proof of Fields maturing as a QB. Yes, he is an incredible athlete, but the quarterback is designed to throw the ball. Fields learning to trust his arm is a great thing to see for the Bears future.

Fields also boasts a 96.6 passer rating on passes of 20 yards or more as seen above. This is approaching elite status.

Aaron Rodgers is currently the NFL’s all time passer rating leader with a career 104.93 passer rating. Fields is getting close to elite on his deep ball, if the rest of his game can compliment that, the league should be concerned.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE