Justin Fields’ back-to-back strong performances shine a bright light on the Bears’ future

Justin Fields has not had the greatest start to the 2023 season. Fields has bounced back and compiled great stats in his two most recent games.

Justin Fields in his last two games: 🔹 43/64

🔹 699 total yards

🔹 8 TDs/1 INT

🔹 131.3 passer rating pic.twitter.com/XEPpeSW2fe — PFF (@PFF) October 6, 2023

Versus Denver he completed 80 percent of his passes for 335 yards, 4 touchdowns, and one interception. That added up to a passer rating of 132.7

Fields finished week 5 vs. Washington with 282 yards and 4 touchdowns. Fields completed 51 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 125.3.

Justin Fields is currently tied for first place in total passing touchdowns at 11.

Fields also ran the ball more on Thursday. He had 11 carries for 57 yards rushing with an average of 5.2 yards per carry.

Another good thing to take away from the beginning of this Bears season is the connection that has formed between Fields and receiver DJ Moore. Moore has quickly emerged as Fields favorite target and the two seem to be on the same page.

Fields played a complete game on Thursday. He took care of the ball and turned 11 possessions into 8 scoring drives. 4 touchdowns, 4 field goals and only three punts.

Fields was effective and efficient Thursday night. Hopefully he can take this momentum forward with him through the bye week.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE