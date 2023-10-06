BREAKING: Chicago Bears trade Chase Claypool; Ryan Poles accepts major defeat

Per multiple reports, the Chicago Bears traded disgruntled wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins. Per Dianna Russini with The Athletic, the Bears traded Claypool and a 2025 7th for a 2025 6th from the Dolphins.

Trade! The Chicago Bears are trading WR Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per league sources. It will be a 2025 6th from Miami for Claypool and a 2025 7th from Chicago. https://t.co/Rqt3k5LjPw — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 6, 2023

The Chicago Bears accept defeat on Chase Claypool

This feels like a major loss for the Bears after their first win of the season Thursday night. The Bears traded what became the 32nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for Claypool.

General manager Ryan Poles said he owned up to the mistake during an interview Thursday. It might be the worst trade in Bears’ history.

Ryan Poles sure made it sound like Chase Claypool's time with the Bears is over on the @ESPN1000 pregame show. Here are the GM's thoughts on how the Claypool saga unfolded. Poles: "You’re always disappointed in this situation and it’s definitely something I take ownership of.… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 5, 2023

The Bears chose to cut Nathan Peterman to keep Claypool on the roster Thursday. The return the Bears got for doing so is more symbolic than anything. It’s just as much of a joke of a trade as what Poles did last November.

They may as well have sent a message by cutting Claypool.

He’s now sending a talented but underutilized wide receiver to one of the league’s best offenses. Claypool will team up with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Besides D.J. Moore, the Bears don’t have another wide receiver that can make an impact on the field this season. The Bears had 52 yards receiving sans Moore in Week 5. Darnell Mooney had no catches on four targets in the win on Wednesday.

