Chicago Bears rookie DT’s Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens impress in first win of the season

The Chicago Bears are finally winners after a long, 14-game losing streak that dated back to last season. Justin Fields and D.J. Moore were the story of last night’s victory over the Washington Commanders, as the two seemed to be in sync all night. Moore finished with a career-high 230 receiving yards, as the Bears saved Matt Eberflus’ job for at least one more week, after reports hinted at his potential departure if they lost last night.

Another point of emphasis coming into this season was the pass-rush, and for the Chicago Bears it was non-existent in the 2022-23 season. That’s why GM Ryan Poles drafted two defensive tackles early, not only to help with the struggling run defense, but to try and get some pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Gervon Dexter Sr. was drafted in the 2nd round, 53rd overall out of the University of Florida, as the Bears are hoping he turns into their 3-tech DT that’s used in their defensive scheme. Shortly after in the beginning of the 3rd round, they selected Zacch Pickens out of South Carolina, doubling down on defensive tackles early in the draft, which many thought was a smart move by Poles.

Through the first four games, both Dexter and Pickens struggled to make a real impact in the pass rush. The rookie duo is still getting used to NFL pace, as an adjustment period is expected with most first year players.

However, last night, the two shined, especially Dexter. He earned 6 pressures and 2 QB hits in 30 pass rush attempts. Big day for the former Gator, and another positive to take away from the TNF win.

#Bears DL pass rush win percentages yesterday. Not bad rooks pic.twitter.com/Jjjfrpjnl1 — Khalil Herbert Stan Account (@TommyK_NFLDraft) October 6, 2023

#Bears iDL Gervon Dexter earned an 85.5 PFF grade last night with 6 pressures and 2 QB Hits in 30 pass rush snaps. Awesome to see the growth there. — Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) October 6, 2023

The Chicago Bears need to build off of this as the season goes forward

A very promising start for the two, as they both will look to build off an impressive performance. Yes, Washington has one of the league’s worst offensive lines, but these small victories could easily be something to take into the next few weeks as this Chicago Bears team looks to keep their season alive.

Dexter is a monster up front with athletic potential that’s through the roof. If the Bears can develop him correctly, I say that cautiously, then he could turn into a solid piece for this defense. As for Pickens, I believe he still has lots to work on, but even he looked impressive last night as both rookies turned in their best performances in their young career.

The Chicago Bears will look to win their second game in a row next Sunday, as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings.

