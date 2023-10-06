FOCO has released new Bears bobbleheads including Dick Butkus and Walter Payton

The Chicago Bears franchise has an NFL record 32 individuals who have played, coached, or held an administrative position for the Bears have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That includes legends like the late Walter Payton and Dick Butkus.

And now, our friends at FOCO are giving you the opportunity to show your fandom with new limited bobbleheads. FOCO has released bobbleheads of both Walter Payton and Dick Butkus, available now for pre-order.

Each bobblehead is $65 and is limited to 123. In addition to the Payton and Butkus bobbleheads, FOCO has also released bobbleheads of both DJ Moore and Justin Fields which are also $65:

You can see the full series of Bears bobbleheads from FOCO here.

