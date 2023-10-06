Chicago Bears Fans React to Chase Claypool trade, Addition by subtraction?

The Chicago Bears made one of the worst trades in their franchise history last year when they sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for WR Chase Claypool. That second-round pick turned out to be a literal first round pick, as the Steelers took Joey Porter Jr. 32nd overall, due to the Bears finishing with the worst record in the league.

Today, the Chicago Bears traded Claypool away to the Miami Dolphins for 2025 6th round pick, virtually nothing compared to what they traded for him. It’ll go down as a massive blemish to Ryan Poles’ track record as the GM of the Bears, and he’ll need to do a lot to make up for it in the coming years, or that’ll be all he’s remembered for.

The Bears fanbase had a field day on social media, as people shed virtual tears of joy due to the departure of Claypool, who had provided nothing but drama and poor effort since the moment he stepped foot in Halas Hall. Take a look at some of the posts around the country.

What a royal screw up. #bears — RT Pete (@RTPete3) October 6, 2023

Addition by subtraction. If this helps the locker room, so be it — SyL ☕#IYKYK (@sylabdul) October 6, 2023

Claypool trade was a big mistake so was drafting a kick returner with a 3rd round pick. — Real_Dgk93 (@RDgk93) October 6, 2023

*Sees Chase Claypool trade details* *laughs in Omar Khan* — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 6, 2023

The Bears traded the 32nd pick in the 2023 draft for Chase Claypool They were 0-10 in games he played pic.twitter.com/cs2hps8zZw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 6, 2023

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE