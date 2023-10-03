Not Surprising: The Chicago Bears may fire Matt Eberflus as soon as this weekend if they lose on Thursday Night Football

The Chicago Bears are the currently the laughingstock of the National Football League. Some could argue that they were last year, too. Things have not improved despite a conceited effort to improve via the draft and free agency. They may even be worse than last years’ awful 3-14 squad, that had a lot more heart if you ask me.

They did add a three-time Super Bowl Champion to the roster today, if you’re looking for a positive.

Now, you may be wondering, what is the reason or reasons for such disappointment and underperforming? That’s a loaded question, with many answers. Justin Fields hasn’t progressed like we thought he would, this rookie class may not be as good as it was hyped up to be, and overall, the talent level just isn’t there in all facets of this organization.

Oh, and the head coach is losing his locker room and fanbase. That could also be an issue.

Matt Eberflus is officially on the hot seat. That’s pretty well known across the league. However, after a report from Peter King today on 670 The Score, the seat may be burning up as Thursday Night could be Eberflus’ last chance as the leader of the Chicago Bears.

.@peter_king wouldn't be surprised if the Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus on Friday or sometime later during the season. "You can not lose 14 games in a row and think you should hold onto your job," he says. Listen to full interview with @ParkinsSpiegel: https://t.co/sIcJEyYDIq pic.twitter.com/M7mUgFSJr0 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 3, 2023

It can’t be that shocking, right? I mean, we’re talking about one of the most laughed at and discombobulated organizations not only in football, but all of professional sports. Things need to change very soon if you don’t want to lose the interest of some of the best fans in the NFL. I think the organization knows that, and even with a win on Thursday, Eberflus should be long gone.

The Chicago Bears don’t often fire coach’s mid-season. It would be a shock in that regard. But with how bad things have gotten on AND off the field, it’s a no-brainer to anyone who follows the team, or the NFL.

