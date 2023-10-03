Trending
BREAKING: Chicago Bears to sign Duron Harmon, former SB Winning Safety from Baltimore’s practice squad

It’s no secret that this team has some major issues right now. From top to bottom, organizationally. The Chicago Bears are currently 0-4, and in position to have a great shot at the number one AND two picks in the NFL Draft. It’s early, but it’s looking like that. Is that a bad thing, having the top two picks? Not necessarily, but this fanbase had hopes to compete this season, and that’s not even in the realm of possibility.

One of the many issues is the injury problems that have plagued the defense, specifically the secondary. Safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker have struggled to practice much and have both regressed from last season, and it seems that the Chicago Bears have taken notice and signed a depth piece to the roster.

Duron Harmon is an 11-year veteran NFL safety, who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He was spending time on Baltimore’s practice squad before being poached by the Bears, as it seems he’s at the end of his NFL road. Like it was mentioned above, Harmon has made lots of starts over the course of his career, so he’ll at the very least provide experience.

Jaquan Brisker is one of the many Chicago Bears who have underperformed thus far.

However, he provides needed depth at that position, and a veteran mind who could implement some good habits for the younger guys, and maybe even provide a defensive spark on Thursday when the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders.

After a brutal choke job by the team on Sunday, they’re in much need of a bounce back game to give this season a glimmer of hope.

