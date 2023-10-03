Chicago Bears: Justin Fields comment why Chase Claypool is gone proves staff and GM need fired ASAP

Justin Fields’ honest statement on Chase Claypool’s absence from the Chicago Bears should give President Kevin Warren all the evidence he needs to fire head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles midseason.

The Chicago Bears need to fire Matt Eberflus midseason

Many Bears fans and analysts don’t think the team would fire Eberflus midseason. For one thing, the Bears have never fired a coach midseason before. The most sound reason suggested to keep Eberflus is the problem of who would fill in the interim role for the rest of the season.

The Bears lost their defensive coordinator, Alan Williams, after he resigned following Week 1. Luke Getsy’s prior experience before taking the Bears offensive coordinator job was being Aaron Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers.

And it shows.

The fact that the Bears don’t have a coach on the staff who can lead the interim role is another indictment on the Poles/Eberflus regime. The Bears can and should look for outside help like the Indianapolis Colts did last season after they fired Frank Reich.

The Bears can’t allow these two incompetent leaders to sabotage what is left of the locker room.

Justin Fields explains why Chase Claypool isn’t with the team

On Tuesday, Fields discussed why Claypool is not with the Bears this week at practice. According to Zack Pearson with Bear Report, Fields said that it “sucks” Claypool isn’t with the Bears and that Fields believes Claypool is not with the team because of his statement saying the coaching staff isn’t putting him in a position to be successful:

“It sucks but at the end of the day, you can’t control it. You’ve got to go out there with guys that we have and execute like we did this past Sunday. Wish nothing but the best for Chase. I think he knows that he kind of messed up by saying that, but wish him nothing but the best. He’s a talented player and he’s a great person, has a good heart and works really hard. Definitely going to be staying in touch with him regardless of what happens and wish him nothing but the best.”

#Bears QB Justin Fields on Chase Claypool being gone for another week: “It sucks but at the end of the day, you can’t control it. You’ve got to go out there with guys that we have and execute like we did this past Sunday. Wish nothing but the best for Chase. I think he knows… — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 3, 2023

Fields is clearly saying the coaching staff and Poles are hurting the team by choosing to keep Claypool out of the building. Make no mistake about it: Fields understands Poles and Eberflus are sabotaging his career and development in a pivotal year three for Fields because of a petty squabble with a player who is, quite honestly, telling the truth.

Truth is not something that has been forthcoming from Poles or Eberflus this season, not about injuries, Williams, or Claypool.

Poles and Eberflus are lame ducks this season. They need to be escorted out of the building before they ruin more talent in a desperate bid to prove a point about the culture they burned to the ground.

For people saying it’s an unhinged conspiracy that Caleb Williams wouldn’t come to the Bears after his father’s threat, this type of open sabotage on Fields’ career might keep the top prospect away.

That’s something for Warren to think about.

