Chicago Bears Rumors: Are the wheels officially off the bus? One anonymous general manager change is coming

Saying that this has been a rough start for the Chicago Bears in 2023 is a major understatement.

Things have gone from bad to worse in the course of just a few weeks. Prior to Week 1, there was hope. There was a buzz around this team that the fanbase hasn’t had in a while. Were they Super Bowl favorites? Of course not. However, the organization had made a plethora of changes to the roster in the offseason, and it seemed to really hype up the Bears as a surprise playoff team. At the very least, improvement was expected.

Improvement was the last thing this organization got, sadly enough. The drama with former defensive coordinator Alan Williams, their young QB Justin Fields calling out the coaching staff, and an all-around unmotivated team has been a recipe for disaster. Some fans even want Fields gone after his dismal start, and it’s hard to blame them. He’s underperformed in a big way. Things are just a mess in the Windy City.

The implosion of the Chicago Bears is one that many major news outlets are covering, and in particular Jason La Canfora, an NFL insider for the Washington Post. Today, he wrote about the major changes that could be coming, and even quoted an anonymous GM who thinks things may fully implode sooner rather than later.

President and CEO Kevin Warren may have to clean the house earlier than some thought he would. This comes just 2 years after they cleaned out their previous staff. La Canfora wrote this in his article on the Washington Post about the possibility.

I think Kevin has seen enough to clean it out,” said one NFL GM, who is not authorized to speak publicly about other teams’ management decisions and structures, on the condition of anonymity. “It’s my understanding that he has the power to do it, and the coach and GM can’t go around him to ownership. Maybe he feels a little pressure to keep Poles, but he sees how [messed] up it is there, and the more attention all of this gets, the easier it is for him to do what he has to do.

It may seem obvious to some, but if the Chicago Bears did fire Eberflus mid-season, it would be a shock. They’re one of the few teams in the league that really try not to fire staff mid-season. If they get smacked around again at home against a Denver Broncos team that just gave up a record 70 points, the boo-birds will be out in full force. You may even see some paper bags.

Another anonymous league executive, and former candidate to be the GM for the Bears at one point, also believes that Warren has ‘seen enough’ and isn’t exactly surprised about the handling of this entire process from the organization. The more voices you hear from around the league regarding this team, the worse and worse it gets.

This was always doomed,” said another NFL executive, who was a candidate for the Bears’ GM position and remains in the league. His employer would not permit him to speak freely about another team’s inner workings. “Remember, you had Ted running one search, and then it really was like Polian running his own search … at the same time, and then everyone is wondering if they’re just going to hire one of Trace’s guys, no matter what.

Who knows where the front office will even go from here. Do you hit reset for the second year in a row, this early in the season? Justin Fields hasn’t done anything to convince you otherwise, and neither has their Head Coach Matt Eberflus, who looks more and more incompetent every time he steps up to the podium.

The Chicago Bears will likely have two top picks in this upcoming draft thanks to the Carolina Panthers, and they really cannot afford to screw them up, especially in this league, where success is so hard to find and sustain if you don’t draft efficiently.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE