After another loss, fans of the Chicago Bears are calling for changes, specifically to trade away QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are undoubtedly the worst team in the NFL right now. Something I’m sure no fan wants to hear, especially this early in the season. The hopes were high coming into the regular season, but it seems just three weeks in, the entire fanbase has lost hope. The coaching staff has clearly lost this locker room, as HC Matt Eberflus continues to spew nonsense during his post-game pressers.

Just a few days prior to their loss on Sunday, the Chicago Bears learned that their defensive coordinator Alan Willams had resigned from the team in a wild turn of events that no one saw coming. If anything, their defense has looked better than their offense, so it was surprising from that standpoint. However, it seemed as if it was an HR related issue, not skill.

Even though this coaching staff is underperforming at a high rate, that doesn’t mean that all the blame needs to be directed there. Starting QB Justin Fields has had a very rough start to his third season in the NFL, and if he doesn’t turn it around quickly, the fanbase will turn on him.

Some would argue, they already have. Following the loss, fans across social media were calling for the Bears to completely clean house, including the possibility of trading Justin Fields.

Fantasy Analysts deleting their "Justin Fields QB1" tweets today pic.twitter.com/AG18SXHR4G — Fantasy Receipts (@FantasyReceipts) September 25, 2023

I hope the bear trade Justin fields he don’t deserve to be on a poverty franchise cuz this is insanity pic.twitter.com/CZB3PTwP88 — 𝙇𝙖𝙝𝙅𝙖𝙮10  (@CookupJahan_8) September 24, 2023

I haven’t gone this far in the past. I’ve been critical because I want to see a winner and competent QB play, but. I have officially out on Justin fields. Trade him release him idc. He sucks. We are 5-28 with him make the excuses idc to listen to them. He ain’t all the prob…. — Jacob (@MKEkid134) September 25, 2023

Fire Eberflus, Fire Getsy, Trade DJ Moore, Trade Justin Fields. Burn the whole thing to the ground. This is worse than last year. We are an absolute joke of an organization. Can’t believe I invest my time, energy, & soul in this poverty franchise. — Logan Macaluso (@L__Maca) September 24, 2023

Honestly, I’m just disappointed we’re ruining these guys’ careers… — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) September 24, 2023

Should the Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields?

For one reason or another, the fans want him gone. Some believe he deserves better, and that he was never really given a chance in Chicago due to the constant coaching changes, and just the curse of QB’s in the windy city. Others think Fields just isn’t skilled enough and struggles to read defenses at the next level while lacking confidence.

Both statements can be true.

If Justin Fields was to be traded by the Bears, there would be teams lining up for that. No matter how you feel about his talent, that’s the truth. Many front office officials know the Bears organization has been a mess for years, as evidenced by their awful records as of late. Maybe, in the right situation, Fields can be a good quarterback.

A team like the New York Jets could be interested, as they’re dealing with Zach Wilson at QB, who clearly looks lost out there after the Aaron Rodgers injury. Who knows if they’ll even be interested in Fields, but it can’t possibly get worse than what Wilson has been providing for them over the past few years. Other teams you could consider are the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons, or maybe even the Tennessee Titans. All three of those teams have question marks at the QB position.

If you can get any value out of him, now is the best time to do it. With a stacked QB class coming in 2024, the Chicago Bears may not have any other choice. They cleaned house a few years ago, but it seems as if it’ll be happening once again unless things take a complete 180.

