The Chicago Bears have a really good chance of holding the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft

This isn’t the season the Chicago Bears’ brass had hoped for through the first three games as the team sits at 0-3. Heading into the Week 4 matchup with the 0-3 Denver Broncos, the talk of the season has shifted from a potential playoff sleeper to resetting and earning the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

And with Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, those odds increased big time for the Chicago Bears.

Per Seth Walder of ESPN, the Bears chances to earn the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft has increased to 38 percent:

Between their own pick and the Panthers' pick, the Bears have a 38% chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft, per FPI. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 25, 2023

Will it be the Chicago Bears pick or Carolina’s?

If the Bears do want to reset and start over, they do have an extra pick to do so after acquiring a first rounder from Carolina earlier in the offseason.

There are currently four teams that are 0-3 this season including the Bears and the Panthers. So Chicago’s chances of earning that have doubled. As it stands right now, Carolina’s pick sits at No. 4 due to strength of schedule tiebreaker but it would move up if the Panthers lose due to the Bears and Broncos playing in Week 3. Carolina plays Minnesota, another winless team which means Chicago could hold picks No. 1 and No. 2 after Week 4.

Obviously, there is a long ways to go this season and things can change but the way it’s looking for the Chicago Bears, they are headed down a path they didn’t envision earlier this offseason.

