Chicago Bears: 0 studs and 3 duds after an embarrassing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus used one word repeatedly this week to describe what the Chicago Bears were going through in Week 3: Adversity. Eberflus and Poles wanted to see what their team culture was made of and how their 0-2 squad would respond after a wild week at Halas Hall.

41-10 in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs. What a response from a soft team.

Bears fans were calling for Eberflus’ ouster by halftime when the score read 34-0. This Bears team has put together one of the worst starts in recent memory. I usually try and find studs and duds from each game.

The Bears had no studs in Week 3. All duds. So, here are three duds from the Bears loss to the Chiefs.

Chicago Bears duds

Making Matt Nagy look like an offensive genius

Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy got the last laugh Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs’ reliably potent offense had put up just 37 points through their first two games of the season after Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator this offseason.

Nagy called a good game. But how good is hard to tell. What Nagy really did is expose Eberflus’ lackluster soft zone defense.

If Nagy wanted to show the Bears weren’t better off two seasons later after he was fired, he proved his point. After the game, Eberflus wanted to shift the blame to cornerback injuries for some of the problems. But his front seven was awful.

The Bears registered no sacks against the Chiefs. They have one total sack for the season. I don’t think that’s on the secondary.

Ryan Poles’ regime

Is there anything redeeming about the Bears? I’ll ask it this way: what are you looking forward to watching in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos?

Last season the Bears at least had some flashy plays by Justin Fields. This season we don’t even have that. The Fields-D.J. Moore connection we were promised this preseason has relegated to more of a garbage time back-door cover. The rookies on defense don’t seem to be getting much better.

The Bears are regressing. And much have that has to do with the Bears’ leadership. Poles isn’t bringing in the right players. Eberflus isn’t developing them or using them well. And the players aren’t responding.

They’re SOFT.

Justin Fields

Fields made big headlines on Wednesday when he said he wanted to let loose against the Chiefs. Instead of worrying about coaching, Fields said he wanted to worry less about the pocket and play to what he thinks his strengths are.

It didn’t work. Fields finished 11/22 passing for 99 yards (many of them coming in garbage time), one touchdown, and one interception. He ran the ball 11 times for 47 yards. Fields didn’t appear to process when to run fast enough to pull off some of the amazing plays he did last season.

Fields stinks. Eberflus stinks. Poles stinks. The Bears will have to clear house if they continue to play this poorly.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE