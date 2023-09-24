Denver Broncos open 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Chicago Bears.

Week 4’s game between the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos will take place in Chicago, and the Denver Broncos will be coming off a dreadful 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Both sides will seek their first wins of the year in this contest as the Bears are coming off their 41-10 drubbing on the road.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open incredible 2.5-point road favorites over the Bears with an over/under at 45.5 points. What kind of a scenario is that? Given their complete lack of offense in today’s game in Kansas City, the Bears were at least as terrible as Denver this week, if not worse.

The #Bears have opened as 2.5-point underdogs at home next Sunday vs the #Broncos. The #Broncos are coming off a game in which they allowed 70 points and 726 yards of offense today. (Odds via @MyBookie) pic.twitter.com/3VkrunXlo1 — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) September 25, 2023

The Chiefs, the defending champions, were picked to win today, but the Bears simply gave up and played dead. Nothing this team does is successful. This team is not functioning well in any way. Many of our supporters are eagerly anticipating the dismissal of the coaching staff even though the season has only been going for a short while.

For those curious, the over/under for the Bears-Broncos game is currently 45.5, with the moneyline for Denver at -148 and for Chicago it’s +124. The game is next Sunday Oct 1st at 1:00pm est.

