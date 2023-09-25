Chicago Bears lose again, fans want answers after another repetitive quote from HC Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears have been humiliated yet again, causing them to fall to a dismal 0-3 record to start the season. After an off-season full of aspirations to be successful, or at least show some promise, the Bears have done the exact opposite and looked pretty awful in each of their first three games. There’s blame to be given in all aspects of the organization, but something obviously needs to change, and soon.

There’s plenty of directions you can look towards when asking why this team is so bad, but it usually starts with two individuals: The starting quarterback, and the head coach. Either could apply in this situation.

Justin Fields has had a very poor start to his third season. The future of him and the Chicago Bears is looking pretty bleak at the moment, and if they continue to lose games, it’s almost certain that this organization will look to the stacked 2024 NFL draft for another signal caller.

What this Bears team may need more than a QB is a head coach, because it seems as if Matt Eberflus has lost the locker room completely. His poor game management and lack of accountability during post-game interviews has fans concerned. His most recent quote(s) are nothing different from the same stuff we’ve been hearing for months now.

Matt Eberflus’ message to #Bears fans heading into Week 4 (with @xjhoodespn): “We’re going to focus.” — dan durkin (@djdurkin) September 25, 2023

Stating the obvious here, aren’t we Matt? Focus is an understatement. This squad looks worse than last years’ 3-14 team, even after all the off-season signings and additions they made during the NFL draft. Watching this Chicago Bears team give little effort throughout a game and show inexplicable game preparation must anger the fanbase week in and week out.

Next week, Chicago goes back home to host the Denver Broncos, a team that just gave up 70 points. Even with that happening, the Broncos are still favored to win on the road. This may be a tough season to get through for Bears fans. Luckily, this means mock draft season may come earlier, for all who celebrate.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE