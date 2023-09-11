Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool has awful season opener in loss to Green Bay Packers

Everything that could’ve gone wrong for the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, did go wrong.

That was one of the hardest games to watch in recent memory. And that’s saying a lot, after last season the team won only three games. With all of the hype and preseason talk about this ‘new and improved’ Chicago Bears team, it was expected they’d win their first game of the season, or at least be competitive. Neither of those things happened.

The Green Bay Packers came out and smacked the Bears in the mouth. You can blame the QB, you can blame the scheme and coaching staff, or you can blame the talent not living up to expectations, but the main thing I saw was lack of effort from big-name players. Chase Claypool, you’re on trial here.

Watch this horrid effort during a huge point in the game.

Chase Claypool is listed at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds. Keisean Nixon is listed at 5-foot-10, 200 pounds. Nixon blows up this play by fighting through Claypool's block and slams down Darnell Mooney. Mooney could've used some help on the block and getting off the ground. pic.twitter.com/NJlUeNgwr3 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) September 11, 2023

I mean, the play was doomed from the start. And it was a bad throw by Justin Fields as well. However, Moreano said it best. Claypool is 6-foot-4, weighing a damn near 240 pounds. There’s no reason he should get moved off the line that easy on a designed screen play.

I wish I was a fly on the wall in the film session when this gets shown. How brutally bad can your effort be?

Are the stakes not high enough? Season opener, at home, against your biggest rival that has owned you for the last decade. Their needs to be some accountability here from the staff and Claypool. Here’s another clip of him giving awful effort.

Darnell Wright will learn from this, but he gets put on the ground and nearly gets knocked back into D'Onta Foreman. The block from Chase Claypool also didn't help on this play. Bad execution. pic.twitter.com/43Vb8EXJAT — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) September 11, 2023

The Chicago Bears didn’t show up. Whatsoever. This now creates a tough environment for the team after getting boat raced at home, and now they’ll have to face a tough Tampa Bay squad who just knocked off the Vikings on the road.

Things need to change, and quickly.

