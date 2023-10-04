Chicago Bears defense adds another major injury before Washington Commanders game

The Chicago Bears were already short in the secondary head into Week 5 when they added another starter to the list a day before playing the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The Bears are without Kyler Gordon, who is on injured reserve.

The Chicago Bears add Jaquan Brisker to the injury report

Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and Eddie Jackson (foot) had been listed as DNP Monday and Tuesday on the Week 5 injury report. According to the injury report released Wednesday, Johnson and Jackson have been ruled out.

One surprise: Jaquan Brisker was added to the injury report Wednesday. The Bears listed Brisker as questionable to play the Commanders due to a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool will also miss the Commanders game for the injury caused to head coach Matt Eberflus’ ego last week. The Bears could have Teven Jenkins back for the first time all season in Week 5.

If Brisker cannot play, the only starter still playing in the secondary in Week 5 will be rookie Tyrique Stevenson. That could spell trouble for a defense about to face offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE