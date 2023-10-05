BREAKING: Chicago Bears Cut Quarterback Over Chase Claypool To Activate Teven Jenkins

The Chicago Bears cut a quarterback Thursday afternoon in order to make room for offensive guard Teven Jenkins to be activated for their Thursday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

The Bears made the decision to do so while keeping wide receiver Chase Claypool on the roster while he sits at home.

The Chicago Bears released a quarterback

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Bears released Nathan Peterman on Thursday. The Bears will have only two quarterbacks available to play Thursday night: Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent.

The #Bears are releasing backup QB Nathan Peterman, per source. The move leaves them with two QBs in uniform tonight against Washington: Justin Fields and rookie Tyson Bagent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2023

The move is confusing, with Claypool on the roster as a healthy scratch. He’s collecting a paycheck while the Bears explore trades for the disgruntled wide receiver. Now the Bears can’t use a real emergency quarterback in Week 5 while they keep dead weight in Chicago.

