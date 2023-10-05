Chase Claypool’s future with the Chicago Bears is made clear by Ryan Poles

Chase Claypool is once again away from the team ahead of Thursday night’s game vs. the Washington Commanders.

Not only is Claypool absent, but Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles confirmed Claypool will not return to the team this season.

Chicago Bears ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin posted this quote from Poles that seems to seal Chase Claypool’s fate with the Bears.

Ryan Poles said he wishes Chase Claypool luck moving forward in his career and that this situation is one Claypool and the Bears will learn from. Poles: "I always look at things from a player’s perspective. You have a player going into his free agent year, who wants to be… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 5, 2023

This quote comes at a time when Poles is assumed to be looking at Claypool trades. The Claypool trade has gone down as a major miss for Poles. When he looks to trade Claypool, he will not get anything close to what he paid for Claypool originally in return.

Claypool is on the last year of his contract, he would likely be a rental for whatever team acquires him. And now Claypool has even further solidified himself as a big risk.

In His time with the Bears this year Claypool has shown a major lack of effort and a knack for drama. That combined with his contract situation will likely result in the Bears not getting much in return for trading the receiver.

Cronin provided another quote from Poles that points to Claypool not being moved in the immediate future.

Poles said the Bears are "taking it day by day to figure out what our next move is" with Chase Claypool, who remains on the roster while inactive tonight. He's been away from the Bears all week at the team's behest. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 5, 2023

Claypool continues to collect a paycheck while the team asks him to stay away.

The Claypool situation will go down as a major what-if not only in Poles career as a GM, but also in the timeline of this young Bears rebuild.

